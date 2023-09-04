International Day of Charity 2023 Date, history and significance of the day

The International Day of Charity serves as a reminder of the importance of charitable actions and philanthropy in improving the lives of those in need around the world. It also honors the memory of Mother Teresa, who dedicated her life to helping the less fortunate and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her humanitarian work. On this day, people and organizations are encouraged to participate in acts of charity, donate to causes they care about, and contribute to making the world a better place for everyone. This day presents you with a great opportunity to get involved in the charitable events that take place around the world. Scroll down to find out more about this day. (Also read: World Samosa Day 2023: date, history, meaning)

When is the International Day of Charity 2023?



The International Day of Charity is an international day celebrated annually on September 5.

History of the International Day of Charity



In 2011, the Hungarian Parliament and Government supported the creation of the International Day of Charity as a civil society initiative in Hungary. The objectives of the day are to promote philanthropy, social responsibility and intergroup harmony. Mother Teresa of Calcutta received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her work fighting to alleviate poverty and suffering, which also pose a threat to peace. The date of September 5 was chosen to honor the anniversary of her death.

According to her obituary, Mother Teresa of Calcutta passed away on September 5. In response to a request from Hungary, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution on December 17, 2012, proclaiming September 5 as the International Day of Charity.



Significance of the International Day of Charity



The International Day of Charity is designed to promote and strengthen social responsibility around the world by increasing our support for charitable causes and uniting everyone in solidarity. The day celebrates the essential role that acts of kindness, philanthropy and charity play in addressing global challenges and improving the well-being of those in need. It is a powerful reminder that collective efforts, however small, can have a positive impact on communities and individuals around the world, fostering a spirit of compassion and solidarity.