International Dog Day 2023: A Celebration of Man’s Best Friend!

International Dog Day: History

The start of International Dog Day dates back to 2004, when pet and family lifestyle expert, animal rescue advocate, and author, Colleen Paige, founded the occasion. Colleen, also known for establishing other animal-focused days, started International Dog Day to emphasize the importance of animals globally and encourage their adoption.

August 26 has special significance as a chosen date. That day, Colleen's family welcomed her first dog, a "Sheltie," from a local animal shelter. This heartfelt memory of 10-year-old Colleen's connection to her furry companion sparked a day that now resonates with gratitude for everyone. dogs.

Types of Dogs

German Shepherd

Originally bred as military working dogs, German Shepherds display their exceptional intelligence, loyalty, athleticism, and protective nature. These dogs were used as sentinels, messengers and even ammunition carriers during the First World War. Their military legacy lives on, making them one of the most popular choices for security and service.

Bulldog

The English Bulldog, often called simply the Bulldog, has grown from its bull-baiting origins in the 13th century to become an affectionate and beloved breed. Their unique traits and endearing nature have endeared them to families seeking loyal companions.

Poodle

Renowned for their intelligence, poodles are among the most intelligent breeds in the world. Their high trainability and adaptability make them excellent for a variety of tasks. Poodles thrive when given responsibilities, making them versatile and dynamic companions.

Benefits of Owning a Dog

Dogs make you feel loved

Dogs provide unwavering love and emotional support, combating feelings of isolation and loneliness. Their presence brings comfort and a sense of connection, even in moments of loneliness.

Dogs encourage you to move

Dog owners walk nearly 300 minutes per week on average, a stark contrast to those without canine companions. This regular exercise not only benefits the dogs but also promotes a healthier lifestyle for their owners.

Dogs Evoke Love Out of You

The irresistible charm of dogs, particularly puppies, triggers a primary caretaker response in humans. Their "childish outline" facial features evoke an innate affection that fosters a deep bond between humans and their furry friends.