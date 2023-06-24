Whether you see them as small winged tenders of the deep natural places of the earth, or as tall stately figures with fair skin and hair, there’s one thing for certain. The world has been absolutely captured by the Fairy Craze.

These creatures appear on everything from mugs to t-shirts and have been the subject of children’s fairy tales and even supernatural romances.

International Fairy Day celebrates these incredible mythological creatures that have captured the imagination of people everywhere and their diverse history.