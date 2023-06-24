Live
- Rajamahendravaram: 1,283 children receive Bangaru Konda kits
- Guntur: Full day schools from June 26
- Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi
- MP Police on symbolic protest against transfer of 2 policemen, Kamal Nath lends support
- India, US decide to end six trade disputes
- Space balloon to be launched tomorrow Olympic Run in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Markets down for 2nd session
- Amit Shah wraps up 2-day J&K visit
- Anil Sunkara raises bar on ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser
- TCS facing headwinds over bribes-for-jobs scandal
International Fairy Day
Whether you see them as small winged tenders of the deep natural places of the earth, or as tall stately figures with fair skin and hair, there’s one thing for certain.
These creatures appear on everything from mugs to t-shirts and have been the subject of children’s fairy tales and even supernatural romances.
International Fairy Day celebrates these incredible mythological creatures that have captured the imagination of people everywhere and their diverse history.
