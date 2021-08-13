International Lefthanders Day

Celebrating its first year of existence in 1976, the Lefthanders International organization helped raise awareness to the myriad of difficulties that can be faced by people who are left handed.



Being accused of witchcraft in the 1600s for just using one hand more than the other, was only the beginning! Since only 10 percent of the population is left handed, various items made especially for those who are left-handed are typically more expensive than their right handed counterparts.

Objects such as scissors, knives and even school desks can see a mark up of almost 75 percent more for left handed individuals! Even sports fanatics will pay out the nose, as golf clubs sometimes see as much as a 200 percent increase depending on their brand.

But even though it can be difficult and, admittedly, a bit more expensive, those left handers in the world are certainly unique and interesting people. And this is the perfect day to celebrate them!