International Mother Language Day 2025: Date, History, Significance, Theme, and Key Facts

International Mother Language Day is celebrated annually on February 21 to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity. The observance was initiated by UNESCO on November 17, 1999, and later recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2002 through Resolution 56/262. In 2007, Resolution 61/266 further reinforced the commitment to preserving languages, declaring 2008 as the International Year of Languages.

History of International Mother Language Day

The significance of February 21 dates back to the 1952 Language Movement in what was then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). In 1948, the Pakistani government announced Urdu as the sole national language, disregarding Bengali, spoken by the majority. This led to protests, with Dhirendranath Datta advocating for Bengali’s recognition in the Pakistan Assembly on February 23, 1948.

In defiance of a ban on public gatherings, Dhaka University students protested on February 21, 1952, leading to police violence and the tragic deaths of several demonstrators. These martyrs are honored at the Shaheed Minar memorial, making the day an enduring symbol of linguistic rights.

Significance of International Mother Language Day

Recognized as a national holiday in Bangladesh, the day commemorates the sacrifices of those who fought for language rights. The concept of International Mother Language Day was initially proposed by Rafiqul Islam and Abdus Salam in Vancouver, who wrote to Kofi Annan in 1998, urging global efforts to protect endangered languages. Their initiative gained support from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and was successfully advocated by Ambassador Syed Muazzem Ali, leading to UNESCO’s formal adoption on November 17, 1999.

Theme for International Mother Language Day 2025

The 2025 theme is "Languages Matter: Silver Jubilee Celebration of International Mother Language Day", marking 25 years of this global observance.

