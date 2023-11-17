International Students’ Day 2023: Date, history and importance

International Students' Day is a global celebration of the student community. It is challenging to be an international student abroad. It takes courage to leave your family and home behind. To improve their lives and support their families, international students travel long distances from their home countries to pursue higher education. All students find university life challenging, but it cannot be denied that foreign students face additional difficulties. These include language challenges, cultural differences, financial difficulties and homesickness. On International Students' Day, we have a wonderful opportunity to celebrate students around the world. Today is a celebration of diversity, multiculturalism and teamwork. From history to meaning, here is everything you need to know about this day.

When is International Students Day 2023?

International Students' Day 2023 will be celebrated around the world on Friday, November 17.

History of International Students Day

International Students' Day is celebrated on November 17, the anniversary of the Nazi invasion of a Prague university in 1939. The Nazis imprisoned nearly a thousand students, closed the university, and killed and tortured several more. The goal of the day is to honour those students and raise awareness about the challenges we face today. Originally intended to honour the more than 1,200 Prague University students who lost their lives in World War II, International Students' Day has become an opportunity for higher education institutions around the world to take pride in its significant international student population and the positive work they do in their local communities.

Importance of International Student Day 2023

Innovation and creativity thrive in environments where people from different cultures meet, exchange ideas and learn from each other. What's more, it is believed that awareness of diversity and acceptance of differences is essential for our children to become successful people who can solve problems and find new ways of doing things. So, as we celebrate International Students' Day, let us remind everyone that diversity is what makes us human. Every day of our lives, we engage and interact with people from different cultures and backgrounds. These interactions also help us develop empathy and understanding for other people.