People have different ways of relaxing, some of them healthier than others. Some people drink a glass of wine, some doze off in front of the TV, and some people prefer physical pursuits.

One of the best and oldest ways to release the tension building up in both the body and the mind is practicing yoga. The benefits of practicing yoga, such as mastering countless techniques of controlling the body and the mind, have been widely recognized by the Western world for years, and International Yoga Day aims to continue to inform people how much dedicating a bit of time to the art of yoga can improve their lives.

It is not just a physical practice, but also a mental one, with many of the teachings of yoga reflecting mental and spiritual states, and allowing your body to wadner and draft into unknown realms that will give you a focus in your life and a calmness with your soul.