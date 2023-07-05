Live
- RJD leader falls off buffalo while celebrating party formation day in Bihar
- Ajit Pawar approaches Election Commissio to stake claim over NCP
- New blood test to predict preeclampsia earlier in pregnant woman
- Every Friday observed as women Dignity Day
- Lawyer Clash Leads To Gunfire At Delhi's Tis Hazari Court: Investigation Underway
- Transfer of officers in Energy Department for Rs 10 crore, alleges HD Kumaraswamy
- Shiv Khera Joins Hands with IIM Nagpur to Deliver Cutting-Edge Executive Development Programmes
- Will abide by party decision, says Kishan Reddy
- WhatsApp working on group suggestions feature for communities
- Weather update: AP to receive moderate rains in for next three days
Israel’s Law of Return passed
Highlights
The Law of Return is an Israeli law, passed on 5 July 1950, which gives Jews, people with one or more Jewish grandparent, and their spouses the right...
The Law of Return is an Israeli law, passed on 5 July 1950, which gives Jews, people with one or more Jewish grandparent, and their spouses the right to relocate to Israel and acquire Israeli citizenship. Section 1 of the Law of Return declares that ”every Jew has the right to come to this country as an oleh [immigrant]”.
In the Law of Return, the State of Israel gave effect to the Zionist movement’s ”credo” which called for the establishment of Israel as a Jewish state. In 1970, the right of entry and settlement was extended to people with at least one Jewish grandparent and a person who is married to a Jew, whether or not they are considered Jewish under Orthodox interpretations of Jewish law.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS