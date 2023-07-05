Israel’s Law of Return passed

The Law of Return is an Israeli law, passed on 5 July 1950, which gives Jews, people with one or more Jewish grandparent, and their spouses the right to relocate to Israel and acquire Israeli citizenship. Section 1 of the Law of Return declares that ”every Jew has the right to come to this country as an oleh [immigrant]”.

In the Law of Return, the State of Israel gave effect to the Zionist movement’s ”credo” which called for the establishment of Israel as a Jewish state. In 1970, the right of entry and settlement was extended to people with at least one Jewish grandparent and a person who is married to a Jew, whether or not they are considered Jewish under Orthodox interpretations of Jewish law.