ISSH working on prevention of disability

Hand and Microsurgery deals with injuries to the hand, nerves, tendons, bones and all other Structures need very intricate repair using a microscope. Hand injuries can be simple basic injuries at household or complex injuries including crush injuries at factories, industries, and accidents. Crushed hands can make the patients undergo amputation if not properly addressed making them physically handicapped for the entire life. Even simple injuries to tendons and nerves which can happen to the hand in our day-to-day activities can make us loose our fine movements needed for hand function and lead to loss of sensations. Hand and microsurgery helps to restore the hand function to the maximum.



Disability after hand injury

Disability remains the most significant complication of hand injury, minor or major. While specialized Hand Surgery care may be important to improve outcomes, there are simple factors which can be implemented at most basic Health care facility by anyone involved in the care of injured hand like Decontamination, Splinting, Prevention of Edema.

Care after suffering an amputation

Amputation of hand or fingers or any body part can be devastating and if care is taken it can be possible to replant the lost body part back onto the body. Prime attention has to be given for preservation and transportation of the amputated body part. The amputated part should be washed gently in tap water and placed in a plastic cover and that cover has to be placed in an Ice-box. This part has to be transported to the nearest tertiary care center with hand and microsurgery facilities available. The part has to be re-implanted back onto the body with 4-6 hours based on the level of injury.

Prevention of hand injuries

Prevention of hand injuries is important to prevent these handicaps. Use of proper safety equipment, identification of at-risk areas, wearing protective gloves to handle hot or harmful objects and chemicals, care and vigilance while using sharp or heavy machinery to prevent amputations or crushing of hands is essential.

Primary care for injured hands

Patients suffering with minor or major hand injuries should seek urgent medical help for identification of the injury status, emergency decontamination for open wounds by gentle and thorough wash, splinting of the injured area to prevent edema and to reduce pain is needed by the primary workers before referral to the hand surgeons to prevent disability.