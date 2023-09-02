Janmashtami 2023: Things Devotees Should Know About Offerings Prasad And Puja Rituals

Janmashtami, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India, marks the birthday of Lord Krishna. This year, Janmashtami falls on September 6 and preparations are already in full swing for this auspicious occasion.

The Janmashtami festival is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, according to the Hindu calendar.

Astrologer Pandit Nandkishor Mudgal from Deoghar, Jharkhand has shared some thoughts on the rituals and prasad that devotees can perform to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna.

Offering bhog or prasad (offerings) to Lord Krishna is an important part of Janmashtami rituals. Pandit Nandkishor suggests offering butter and atta panjiri ladoo to Lord Krishna. If the devotees cannot prepare the ladoos, they can also offer buttermilk with tulsi leaves. Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar, is also to be included in the bhog offered to Laddu Gopal.

Puja Rituals

To worship Lord Krishna, Pandit Nandkishor recommends the following puja rituals:

1. Place the idol of Lord Krishna in a container and perform a ceremonial bath with water and milk.

2. Include curd, honey, Panchmeva (a mixture of five dry fruits) and Sugandha Gangajal water in the bathing process.

3. Place the decorated idol in a cradle.

4. Offering aarti to the Lord, marking a symbolic act of devotion.

5. Present fruits, sweets, coriander, flour, rice and panjiri as offerings.

Shodashopachara Puja, a ritual comprising 16 mantras with the remembrance of Lord Krishna in the sixteenth mantra, is also arranged in temples to celebrate this auspicious day.

Krishna Janmashtami normally falls on Ashtami Tithi on Krishna Paksha during the month of Bhadrapada. According to the Shrimad Bhagwat Puran, Lord Krishna was born on Ashtami Tithi, in the Rohini Nakshatra, the zodiac sign of Taurus, and on a Wednesday.

This year, Ashtami Tithi starts at 7:58 PM on September 6 and ends on September 7 at 7:52 PM. While Janmashtami is celebrated on September 6, Dahi Handi celebrations will take place on September 7.