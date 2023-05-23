Jasmine, Queen of Fragrance: Know the Different Varieties of Jasmine

More than 300 varieties of Jasmine exist, some of the popular ones are listed below



1. Gundumalli : This belong to the species of Jasminum Grandiforum. It is released by Tamil Nadu Agriculture University. Coimbatore and it is suitable for loose flower production and oil extraction.

2. Parimullai : this belongs to species of Jasminum auriculatum and has got medium sized round bud with flowering duration fo about 9 months/year

3. Ramban and Madanban: It belongs to the species of Jasminum Sambac and it is high yielding variety of long flower buds.

4. Royal Jasmine: This one has got the largest flowers of all jasmines and these flower do not have intense fragrance and have a subtle scent.

5. Arabian jasmine: This one is different from the typical jasmine flower, this plant produces yellow flowers in the late winter and these flowers has got aromatic fragrance.

6. Lemon Scented jasmine: The flower is prized for its sweet fragrance. It has got a bright white flower. It is considered to be the great garden plant to attract butterflies, birds and bees to the garden.

7. Common Jasmine: This one is considered as a state flower of Pakistan and it has got five petaled white flower with pointed leaves and it is also known as poet’s jasmine.

8. Cape Jasmine: it has got beautiful lance shaped flowers and has an astonishing fragrance and is also known as Gardenia.

9. Yellow Jasmine : This one is native to the Himalayas, these plants do well in the cold temperatures. This flower is fragrant, shaped like a funnel and have a yellow color hence it has got the name.

10. Star Jasmine : This evergreen plant belongs to the category of false jasmine, as the flower does not originally belong to the Jasminum family. It is placed in the category due to the resemblance of Jasmine flowers. These evergreen plants are prevalent in Indian households.

11. White jasmine : This one is an evergreen climbing variety of Jasmine. These plants has got vigorous growth and it is usually grow in household for aesthetic purposes. They come with dark green foliage and beautiful red-pink flowers.

12. Raatrani : Raatrani is a grown throughout India, it is usually as a houseplant, it can easily survive in Subtropical climates, however, you can grow them indoors in colder climates as well. the flower are beautiful and carry a very district aroma and blossom at least four times a yar and all at once.