JitiyaVrat 2024: Date, Timings, and Significance

Jitiya Vrat, a sacred fast, holds great significance in states like Jharkhand and Bihar. This fast is primarily observed by mothers, who pray for the long, healthy, and prosperous lives of their children. It is believed that by observing this vrat, mothers ensure protection and blessings for their children, securing them from harm and bringing them happiness and success.

Jitiya Vrat: Date and Timings for 2024

The Jitiya Vrat takes place on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the Ashwin month. This year, the vrat is set to begin on September 25, with the bathing rituals occurring on September 24. The fast will conclude on September 26, following the completion of the traditional rituals.

The Importance of JitiyaVrat

Mothers observing Jitiya Vrat often abstain from food and water for an extended period as part of their prayers for their children's well-being. The vrat is dedicated to Jimutavahana, a revered figure who is believed to be a Gandharva prince. According to religious beliefs, this fast ensures the safety and prosperity of the child, keeping them safe from harm and fostering a close, unbreakable bond between mother and child.

Auspicious Timings and Rituals

The fast begins during Ashtami, with auspicious timings for 2024 starting at 5:57 PM on September 24. Mothers who are fasting should ensure they complete their meals before this time. The Ashtami tithi is expected to end at 6:12 PM on September 25, marking the completion of the fasting period. The prana, or final rituals, are traditionally performed at sunrise on September 26, marking the conclusion of the vrat.

Jitiya Vrat is a powerful tradition that reflects the deep bond between mothers and their children. Through devotion and fasting, mothers pray for their children's long lives, ensuring happiness and protection through the blessings of Jimutavahana.