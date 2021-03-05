JSW Group to launch community art initiative 

JSW Group has joined hands with the curators of Corona Quilt Project Dia Mehhta Bhupal and Neha Modi to launch the unique art initiative in Mumbai on International Women's Day March 8, 2021. The Corona Quilt Project comprises multiple, large-scale quilts made of upcycled material that weave individual experiences of the coronavirus pandemic of more than 12,000 Indians together creatively interpreted on a collective art canvas.The first Corona Quilt will be unveiled at Jindal Mansionin Mumbai followed by 8 other prominent locations in Mumbai. Ms Tarini Jindal Handa at JSW Group has conceived the corona quilt project to be hosted at Jindal Mansion.

Leading Telugu movie stars Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, Bollywood personalities including Twinkle Khanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonali Bendre and Neetu Kapoor and well-known Indian sportsmen Shreyas Iyer and Sania Mirza have joined the Corona Quilt Project by submitting their own personal interpretation of the pandemic on the 8,000 square feet art canvas of the Corona Quilt Project.

This community art Corona Quilt Project is based on the theme "Rise". It presents diversity of experiences, celebrating the strength and the resilience of Indian citizens across various social stratas. It is a collection of 12,000 individual experiences woven together creatively as a collective expression of the coronavirus pandemic in the form of multiple large-scale creative quilts. Founded by Dia Mehhta Bhupal and Neha Modi, the Corona Quilt Project is inspired by India's quilting traditions that frame tales of family love and care. It is believed that quilts made by women with unflinching intensity and affection in their hearts protect the user's sleep and nurtures his dreams. This project first began during the National Lockdownwith the aim of giving people across India a chance to express and share their pandemic experiences. A cloth square was the template; each person had to create a design to imbue this square with the intensity of her or his own experiences.

According to Dia Mehhta Bhupal, Co-Founder of Corona Quilt Project, "The Corona Quilt presentations are heavily inspired by the inner innocence of children's drawings. Our project theme, Rise, draws continuities and solidarities between the human and the natural, the artificial and the natural, then and now. The concepts embody our current reality and consequences of the pandemic. It's truly humbling to have the opportunity to work on these individual stories that connect and collectively empower the community".

Co-Founder Neha Modi explains,"This movement has connected people of different ages from different cities and countries – echoing the belief that we have all endured this crisis together, no matter our age, gender, occupation or nationality. The presentations are meant to help us move forward, heal and be reborn. All our locations connect high-traffic areas in Mumbai allowing us to bring this to the public and make this creative presentation highly visible to all."

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu said, "I am glad to be a part of the Corona Quilt Project. It's a wonderful initiative that connects people through art. Always keep the hope alive. For those who hope nothing is impossible! It's going to get better!"

Commenting on her submission well-known Bollywood personality & Author Twinkle Khanna said, "A flower is what the earth uses for gift-wrapping joy. This initiative aims at connecting people through art during this period of despondency."

According to Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh said, "My participation in The Corona Quilt Project celebrates the strength & resiliency of the community in the midst of the pandemic. The darkest times produce the brightest stars!"

South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni while making her submission said,"We will look back at this time and be proud of one another that we never gave up."

According to Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza,"The world right now needs a little bit more love, a little more kindness and a little more empathy."

"On the Rise" is the quilt presentation to be hosted on BMC School atWorliSeaface. It will wrap around the facade of this school building comprising over 5,000 individual experiences coming together. It draws a parallel from the butterfly as a symbol of transformation, evolution and resurrection. This creative quilt reflects on how this pandemic has been a time of monumental and purposeful metamorphosis, giving birth to new perspectives and visions.

The other Corona Quiltswill be hostedacross six prominent locations in Mumbai. Additionally, some of these Quilts will be mounted on public transport as moving art installations on different routes around Mumbai city. Together, all these Corona Quilts cover more than 8,000 square feet of space in the city.