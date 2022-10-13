Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, history, significance, Timings, Whatsapp messages, Status images

Karwa Chauth, during this time of year, Hindu women undertake a daylong fast in prayer for their husband's long life and good health. Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is a festival that married ladies celebrate yearly and is just around the corner.

Every year, on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, the fourth day of the Kartik month, is the time for Karwa Chauth. During the festival, married Hindu women follow the Karwa Chauth fast, abstaining from food from dawn until moonrise and offering special prayers to Goddess Parvati. Married ladies observe the holiday to offer prayers for their husbands' wealth, security, and long lives.

Details about Rituals

The Karva Chauth vrat, which is a nirjala, is observed by the women (without food or water). Women can only break their fast after the moonrise while looking into their husbands' eyes and reciting a particular moon prayer (vrat).

The husband offers water and gives the wife her first mouthful of the meal just after the women have seen the moon in the evening.

Karva Devi and Savitri have appealed to the deity of death, Lord Yama, to have their husbands' souls returned after they had been killed. This is the basis of various traditions surrounding the genesis of Karwa Chauth.

Another tale claims that once Arjun traveled to the Nilgiri for meditation, Draupadi pleaded with Lord Krishna for assistance in ensuring his safety. As Goddess Parvati had done for her spouse, Lord Shiva, Lord urged her to observe a fast.

Timings of Karwa Chauth 2022

Karwa Chauth will start this year on Thursday, October 13, according to Drik Panchang. The tithi will start at precisely 1:59 am.

End Date and Time

On Friday, Karwa Chauth will come to an end. Tithi will end at 3:08 am.

Fasting Time

It will be upvasa time for Karva Chauth from 6:20 am to 8:09 pm. The puja muhurat will start at 5:54 and end at 7:08 o'clock.





Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 wishes, quotes

- Happy Karwa Chauth. Embrace the bond of love with sparkling moments and memorable gifts!

- "A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other."- Kate Stewart

- May this moonlight fill your life with cheer, hilarity, vivacity and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

- "What counts in making a happy marriage is not so much how compatible you are but how you deal with incompatibility."- Leo Tolstoy

- Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life.

- "Marriage is sharing life with your friend, enjoying the journey along the way and arriving at every destination together."- Fawn Weaver

- "A marriage is not a noun; it is a verb. It isn't something you get. It's the way you love your partner everyday."- Barbara de Angelis

- Wishing you the happiest of marriages with a perfect husband. Happy Karwa Chauth!





- "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." - Mignon McLaughlin





