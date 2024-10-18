Karwa Chauth 2024: Significance of the Karwa Pot and Its Contents

Karwa Chauth, a widely celebrated Hindu festival, falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the waning moon phase (Krishna Paksha) in the Kartik month. This year, it will be observed on Sunday, October 20, 2024. Married women observe this fast, praying for their husbands' long life and well-being. An essential part of this ritual is the 'Karwa,' a pot central to thepuja ceremony.

The Symbolism and Importance of the Karwa Pot

The Karwa pot holds deep symbolic value during Karwa Chauth and is used in the puja as an offering. Traditionally made of clay and shaped like a small pitcher, it can now also be found in brass or copper varieties. Filling the Karwa with specific items is crucial, as it represents the deity Karwa Mata. The pot is considered incomplete if it is not properly filled with pure and sacred items.

What Does the Karwa Pot Contain?

The most significant item traditionally placed inside the Karwa is wheat, which is regarded as highly auspicious. Additionally, the lid of the Karwa is often filled with sugar, used during the puja rituals. Some families may choose to fill the Karwa with Ganga water or milk, enhancing its sacredness.

It is important to note that the pot used for offering water (Arghya) should be kept separate from the Karwa itself.

Other commonly used items to fill the Karwa include:

• Akshat (uncooked rice grains): Symbolizing purity and offering.

• Kheel (puffed rice): Often placed as an additional offering.

• Silver coins: Silver is believed to enhance the moon’s positive influence, which is important during the moon worship in Karwa Chauth.

Key Ritual Timings for Karwa Chauth 2024

The Karwa Chauth puja will take place between 5:46 PM and 7:02 PM, a duration of 1 hour and 16 minutes. Women observing the fast will begin from 6:25 AM and conclude after moonrise at 7:54 PM, making the fasting period last for 13 hours and 29 minutes.

Folklore Associated with Karwa Chauth

One of the most famous stories linked to Karwa Chauth is that of Queen Veeravati. While observing her first Karwa Chauth fast after marriage, she fainted due to hunger. Concerned for her health, her brothers tricked her into thinking that the moon had risen early, prompting her to break her fast. However, her devotion to the tradition is still remembered and celebrated to this day.