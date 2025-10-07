Live
Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, Puja Timings, and Moonrise Details
Karwa Chauth 2025 falls on October 10, with women observing a nirjala fast for their husbands’ well-being
Karwa Chauth is one of the most cherished festivals for married Hindu women, celebrated with devotion, love, and tradition. Observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik, women undertake a nirjala fast, refraining from food and water from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The festival is marked by vibrant rituals, elegant attire, and heartfelt prayers to Karwa Mata, symbolising marital devotion and family bonding. In 2025, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 10, with the puja muhurat and moonrise timings guiding the evening rituals across North India.
Karwa Chauth 2025 Date:
This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Friday, October 10. Traditionally observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik, the festival is dedicated to the worship of Karwa Mata. Married women undertake a nirjala fast, abstaining from both food and water from sunrise until moonrise, praying for their husbands’ long life and prosperity.
Timing According to Drik Panchang:
The Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi begins on Thursday, October 9 at 10:54 PM and concludes on Friday, October 10 at 7:38 PM, marking the exact lunar day for the festival.
Puja Muhurat:
The most auspicious time for performing the Karwa Chauth Puja is during Pradosh Kaal, which falls after sunset and before moonrise. In 2025, the ideal window is from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM, giving women around 1 hour and 14 minutes to complete their rituals and offer prayers to Karwa Mata.
Celebration and Significance:
Karwa Chauth remains a festival of devotion, love, and tradition across North India, where women cherish the spiritual and emotional essence of fasting for their spouse’s welfare.