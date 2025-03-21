Live
Kayadu Lohar romantises her own existence
Rising star Kayadu Lohar, known for her striking screen presence, has once again captivated hearts with her latest glamorous look.
The 24-year-old actress, who gained fame through the blockbuster Return of Dragon (Tamil dubbed), dazzled in a flowing blue gown, effortlessly paired with transparent heels and shimmering jhumkas. With her open hair cascading gracefully and glossy makeup glowing under the sunlight, her pink lips added an extra touch of allure, making her a true vision of elegance.
On the work front, while speculation about multiple Telugu projects is making rounds, the only confirmed film in Tamil is Idhayam Murali. Given her undeniable charm and talent, it’s only a matter of time before bigger opportunities knock on her door. Fans eagerly await her next big move in the industry!