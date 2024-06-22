KDM calls for Yosic Life on International Yoga Day and World Music Day

Mumbai: Leading lifestyle & mobile accessories brand KDM has pioneered an unique concept termed ‘KDM Yosic Life’ which is designed to inspire generations to incorporate a Yosic lifestyle into their daily routine. It encourages individuals to transcend the constraints of the digital age and the often-chaotic pace of modern life, through the harmonious combination of Yoga and Music.

The term 'Yosic' itself is an inventive amalgamation of these two core elements - Yoga, the ancient art of uniting body and mind, and Music, a universal language that speaks to the soul, together shaping the foundation of KDM's philosophy.

KDM leverages this power through its exclusive range of earbuds, such as Zen Pods, Smart Pods, and MP3 Pods, which are designed to elevate the Yosic experience. These devices enable individuals to immerse themselves in the world of Yoga and Music seamlessly, promoting an environment conducive to relaxation and personal growth.

KDM Founder N D Mali said, “KDM's introduction of the Yosic life represents a beacon of inspiration for individuals seeking to escape the over-occupied, chaotic tendencies of modern digital life. By integrating Yoga and Music, Yosic life advocates for a balanced, healthier lifestyle that nurtures the mind, body, and soul. KDM's innovative earbuds play a crucial role in this vision, offering an unparalleled auditory experience that enhances the practice of Yoga and the enjoyment of Music, making the Yosic life an accessible reality for all.”

B H Suthar, Co-Founder, KDM said, “KDM Yosic Life stands at the intersection of tradition and innovation, presenting a compelling approach to holistic well-being. Through the synergistic blend of Yoga and Music, it offers a transformative lifestyle choice that elevates the human experience, encouraging peace, balance, and a deeper connection with the essence of life.”