'Khalnayak' reclaims the spotlight

MUKTA A2 cinema to re-release ‘Khalnayak’ across Mukta Chains on public demand, 5th sept 2023. The film that captured hearts and created a sensation three decades ago is all set to grace the silver screen once again, enthralling both loyal fans and a new generation of cinephiles.

The brainchild of legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai, 'Khalnayak' became a cultural phenomenon upon its initial release. The gripping narrative, electrifying performances, and unforgettable music made it a true cinematic masterpiece. Now, the audiences can experience the film's grandeur once again in select Mukta Theatre's chains starting from September 5th.

Undoubtedly, one of the highlights of 'Khalnayak' was the electrifying chemistry between Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. Their on-screen pairing sizzled with intensity, giving birth to a timeless romance that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Their captivating performances breathed life into their characters and made them the talk of the town.

Among the many unforgettable moments in the film, 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' stands out as a cultural phenomenon that moved the entire nation. Madhuri Dixit's mesmerising dance moves combined with the catchy beats of the song created a frenzy that transcended boundaries. The song became a sensation, sparking discussions, and leaving an everlasting impact on pop culture. Even after three decades, the song remains synonymous with 'Khalnayak' and continues to ignite the same excitement among fans.

On September 4th, Mukta Arts & Radio Nasha will host an exclusive premiere event to commemorate this milestone at Inox, Inorbit Mall Malad. The premiere will be graced by the film's esteemed cast and crew, offering fans a chance to catch up with their favourite stars and relive the memories associated with this iconic film.

The visionary filmmaker Subhash Ghai, added, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Khalnayak,' I am thrilled to announce that Mukta Arts is preparing to re-release this iconic film in Mukta Theatre's chains on September 5th. The love and support we received from the audience three decades ago were truly overwhelming, and it feels like the perfect time to bring back the magic of 'Khalnayak' to the big screen. 'Khalnayak' holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait for audiences to experience its power once again.

RJ Rohini, Brand Content Director Radio Nasha says, ‘Khalnayak’ is an iconic film that deserves to be celebrated. With Nasha Premiere Nights, we aim to keep our audience engaged with unique event offerings like this one and stay true to our promise of delivering the 'Deewangi' of these cool retro films.

So, mark your calendars for this nostalgic journey as 'Khalnayak' reclaims the spotlight, reminding us all why it remains an unforgettable part of Bollywood history.