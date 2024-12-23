Kisan Diwas 2024: A Day Dedicated to honor our Farmers.

Farmers are the backbone of our nation who work tirelessly to ensure food security. To express our gratitude, we have a day dedicated to the farmers of our country. Every year on December 23 we celebrate Kisan Diwas or National Farmer’s Day to honor the contribution of farmers and commemorate the birth anniversary of our former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.Chaudhary Charan Singh played a major role in improving the lives of the farmers in our nation by fighting for their rights.

Kisan Diwas 2024 is not just a day to remember the farmers but to promote awareness about their contribution for our society and the challenges they are facing.

History of Kisan Diwas

As read above this day marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India and a prominent leader who championed the rights of farmers.

Born in 1902 in a farmer’s family in Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary Charan Singh devoted his life to improving the agricultural sector and the socio-economic conditions of Indian farmers. he implemented numerous policies to empower rural communities and ensure equitable distribution of resources. His significant contributions include the formulation of land reform policies and the introduction of measures to protect small and marginal farmers.

Kisan Diwas was established in 2001 by the Government of India to recognize Singh's legacy and highlight the pivotal role of agriculture in India's economy. On this day, various events, including seminars, workshops, and debates, are organized to raise awareness about farmers' issues and their importance.

Significance of Kisan Diwas

The invaluable contribution of farmers to our nation is celebrated in different ways around the country. It is important to celebrate this day as it highlights:

1. The importance and role of agriculture in India’s GDP and employment.

2. The need to promote policies regarding farmer’s welfare and sustainable farming.

3. To help farmers from challenges like climate change and financial constraints.

4. To help farmers adopt new technology.

Farmer’s Contributions to India’s Growth

The role of farmers in India extends far beyond producing food. They are key contributors to the rural economy of India, which supports nearly 70% of the population. Farmers provide raw materials for various industries, from textiles to biofuels, and play a crucial role in export markets.

Indian farmers have also been instrumental in preserving the nation’s biodiversity. Through traditional farming methods, they maintain a diverse range of crops, which is essential for ecological balance and food security. Their knowledge and practices are invaluable in promoting sustainable farming practices that protect natural resources for future generations.

Challenges Faced by Indian Farmers

While Kisan Diwas is a day of celebration, it is also an occasion to reflect on the challenges faced by Indian farmers. Issues such as fluctuating market prices, inadequate funds, and the impacts of climate change are significant hurdles. Additionally, the rising cost of inputs like seeds, fertilizers, and machinery often places a financial burden on farmers.

Farmer welfare programs initiated by the government aim to address these challenges. Schemes like PM-KISAN, which provides direct income support, and crop insurance programs have been crucial in alleviating some of the financial pressures. However, there is a need for continuous improvement and innovation to ensure the long-term sustainability of Indian agriculture.

Ways to Celebrate Kisan Diwas

Do you want to be a part of Kisan Diwas but do not know how to contribute? Here are different ways you can celebrate this important day and show your support and contribution for Indian farmers.

1. Attend seminars and workshops – There are various events organized to put light on agricultural challenges and issues, policy improvements and adoption of technology.

2. Spread awareness about Farmer’s Day – You can contribute by raising awareness about this day through social media.

3. Spend a day with a farmer – Take a day off from your daily routine and spend time with a farmer to understand their daily struggles and build a deeper appreciation for their efforts.

4. Donate - Contribute to NGOs or organizations that work for the welfare of farmers, focusing on education, health, and financial support.

5. Plant trees - Encourage sustainable agriculture by organizing tree-planting drives or creating community gardens in collaboration with local farmers.

After reading the history and significance of this day, let Kisan Diwas 2024 be a day to express gratitude, acknowledge farmer’s struggles, and celebrate their successes. As we commemorate Kisan Diwas 2024, let us honour the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh and the countless farmers who have shaped the course of Indian agriculture. Let us also commit to supporting sustainable farming practices and policies that ensure the well-being of those who feed the nation.