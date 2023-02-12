Kiss day 2023 : Wishes, Messages and quotes to share with your love

Love can give you thousand wounds but a kiss can heal a million in a minute. Sending you tight hugs and kisses.



Happy Kiss Day 2023 : Quotes for your love

1. Kisses are a natural sweetener for all relationships. The more you kiss, the more delicious our love becomes. Happy National Kissing Day!

2. I sometimes struggle to find the right words to express my feelings for you, which is why I prefer kisses over words. Happy National Kissing Day!

3. I have many ways to express my love for you, but today I would like to start with a kiss. Happy Valentines Day, my love.

4. Kissing you on the lips is the best feeling Ive ever had. Happy National Kissing Day, my love!

5. I wish you a Happy Kiss Day from the bottom of my heart!

6. When you're by my side, I feel right, and I miss you when you dont kiss me. Happy Kiss Day, sweetheart!

7. Every morning, a kiss from you brightens my day. Happy Kiss Day, sweetheart!

8. Your lips are as soft as a butter roll and sweet as a pot of honey. Today, I want is a kiss from you!

9. Although love has no language, we can always express it with hugs and kisses. My darling, a sweet kiss to you. Happy National Kissing Day!

10. You are the one natural sugar sample discovered in human form. Its no surprise that I cant stop kissing you! Happy National Kissing Day!

11. I want to kiss you on the lips, cheeks, and forehead today. I want to make this the most romantic day of my life!

Happy Kiss Day : Wishes and messages to share it with your love

1. Happy Valentines Day! Every day, I miss your kiss. Have a wonderful day, sweetheart!

2. I adore you, my darling. You are adorable, cute, and the love of my life. Kissing you first thing in the morning brightens my day.

3. Happy National Kissing Day! Kissing you on the lips is my most romantic experience ever.

4. A simple kiss brightens my day, as does a peck on the cheek every morning. Baby, have a wonderful kissing day!

5. Kiss me every day, and Ill fall more and more in love with you. Happy National Kissing Day.

6. Allow your lips to touch mine, and thank God for giving us each other. Happy National Kissing Day!

7. A kiss from you fills me with happiness and joy. Sweetheart, may we never part. Happy National Kissing Day!

8. Sending you lots of kisses and love to help you burn calories, my love. Happy National Kissing Day!

9. My eyes and ears are both eager to see and hear you. And my lips are longing to kiss you. I miss you, darling. Happy National Kissing Day!

10. A day without the feel of your lips makes me extremely ill. I cant function without you. Happy Kissing.