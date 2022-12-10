Know the Five Human Rights commonly violated across the world

Each year on 10th December, International Human Rights Day is celebrated, and this day was established in the year, 1950 by the United Nations General Assembly in order to mark the Anniversary of the adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).



There is neither legal or binding, the document enshrined human rights in 30 articles including the right to freedom from discrimination, right to equality between men and women, right to life, freedom from torture, freedom from slavery, right to liberty, right to be treated with humanity in detention and freedom of movement.

Even though in the year, 2023, we would be celebrating 75th anniversary of the adoption of the UDHR, no nation has been able to manage to ensure access and freedom to all human rights contained in the document.

Here are few of the human rights, which are commonly violated and neither protected nor given the importance they deserve across the world.

♦ Right to Food

Even though in the world, we have enough food production to feed everyone on the planet, but it is very unfortunate nearing 828 million people go hungry. This is why, the right to food is one the most basic right yet it has been violated in the world.

♦ Right to freedom from discrimination

Discrimination on the basis on sex, gender, race, political affiliation, religion, nationality, social status as well as sexual preference is still rampant across the world, with studies highlighting that this discrimination has real world effects on an individuals future.

♦ Right to freedom of peaceful assembly

Despite peaceful assembly is key social and civil right, in reality government across the world frequently violate this right with impunity.

♦ Right to marriage

People irrespective of the gender have the right to marry a person of their choice with mutual consent but in the real world, individuals belonging to certain groups like LGBTQ communities find difficulty to legally marry as local laws are against the same sex marriage.

♦ Right to privacy

Every human is guaranteed the right to privacy within their homes and their personal lives but government surveillance, tracking from corporation and general use of personal data have meant that this right is very weakly enforced.