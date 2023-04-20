Know the Significance of Mangalsutra in Indian Marriages

In India, Jewellery has always been essential part of the Women's fashion statement, but there is one necklace, which holds the immense significance in Married Woman's life-the Mangalsultra. The word Mangalsutra is a combination of two words, Mangal Meaning auspicious and Sutra, meaning thread, representing an auspicious thread that unites two souls in marriage.

The Bride's Mangalsutra is tied around her neck by the groom as a sign of their sacred union on the day of their holy wedding. Mangalsutra's heavenly meaning has not altered over time, despite the fact that their design may vary. Two strings of black beads plus a pendant, which varies in design depending on the region as well as community, make up a standard Mangulsutra.

The significance of a Mangalsutra goes beyond its Visual appeal. It does represent a lifelong commitment and love between a husband and wife and the wife is meant to wear it all her life, which indicates her dedication as well as loyalty towards her husband. Three knots are used to tile the Mangalsutra in South India and each knot has special meaning related to the wife's commitment to her husband, family God. A Mangalsutra's black beads are believed to be endowed with divine qualities that shied a wedded couple from danger.

The Mangalsutra varies based on the region of India. It is known as a thaali or Thirumangalayam in South India and consists of a long yellow thread having a gold pendant which symbolizes the supreme Goddess. In North KIndia, the tanmaniya, a gold pendant with the various motifs, is typically worn on the Mangalustra together with a black bead chain. The ritual of tying the holy thread around the bride's neck is typically performed separately at Northern Marriages.

However, few traditions do not involve a Mangalsutra. For instance, Bengali brides wear Shakha Paula bangles (conch bangles) instead of a Mangalsutra, Nevertheless, the significance of a Mangalsutra in a married woman's life is unparalleled in Indian culture, as it symbolizes the love as well as commitment between the two souls, which is meant to last a lifetime.