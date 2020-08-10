Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Messages, Wishes and Lord Krishna Quotes

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is the day of celebrations, it is the best time to wish your friends and family. Here we share some quotes and wishes compiled for you on the grand occasion of Janmashtami.

The Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita, comprising of Lord Krishna's 700 verses, is the most admired work in the Indian literature. The verses of the Bhagavad Gita Quotes tells about how one should conduct one's duty with righteousness throughout our life.

The scripture is in the course of the Kurukshetra war in the ancient Sanskrit epic-Mahabharata a dialogue between Arjuna, Pandava prince and divine deity Krishna. Bhagavad Gita is also famous as 'The Song Of God' that unravels life's philosophy and spiritual wisdom.



Messages and Wishes for Krishna Janmashtami 2020

♦ "May Lord Krishna remove all your worries and fill your life with happiness on the holy occasion of Janmashtami."

♦ "With Lord Krishna's blessings let there be love and happiness in your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!"

♦ "May Lord Krishna give you inner strength and help you to face all problems with boundless courage. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!"

♦ "May Lord Krishna be always there with you and protect you and your family." Happy Krishna Janmashtami!"

♦ May all your wishes come true, and Lord Krishna shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!

♦ This Janmashtami may Lord Krishna come to your house and light the lamp of happiness! Happy Janmashtami!

♦ May Lord Krishna fill your life with loads of happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

Lord Krishna Quotes for Krishna Janmashtami 2020

♦ "The mind acts like an enemy for those who do not control it." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

♦ "Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power, and morality." - Srila Prabhupada, Bhagavad Gita 18.78

♦ "The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice." - Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

♦ "You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction.- Lord Krishna

♦ "It is better to perform one's own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations one is born with, a person never comes to grief." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

