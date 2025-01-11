Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2025: Honouring India’s Second Prime Minister and His Inspiring Words

January 11 marks the solemn occasion of Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death anniversary, commemorating the life and legacy of India’s second Prime Minister. Known for his humility, simplicity, and unwavering dedication, Shastri’s leadership left an indelible mark on the nation.

Leadership During Challenging Times

Shastri's inspiring leadership shone brightest during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, where his iconic slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan united the nation. His vision emphasized the importance of farmers and soldiers as the pillars of India's progress, a sentiment that continues to resonate deeply with every Indian.

Values That Define a Legacy

Lal Bahadur Shastri's life exemplified integrity, patriotism, and the power of selfless service. Observing his death anniversary reminds us of his contributions to India’s growth and progress. His values, such as unity, discipline, and respect for every individual, serve as guiding principles for citizens.

Inspirational Quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri

Here are some of Lal Bahadur Shastri's most powerful words, which continue to inspire and guide generations:

“There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go.”

“I had always been feeling uncomfortable in my mind about giving advice to others and not acting upon it myself.”

“We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.”

“We cannot afford to spend millions and millions over nuclear arms when there is poverty and unemployment all around us.”

“We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, color, or creed, and his right to a better, fuller, and richer life.”

“India will have to hang her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.”

“Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation.”

“We believe in freedom, freedom for the people of each country to follow their destiny without external interference.”

“We must fight for peace as bravely as we fought in war.”

“We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country.”

A Legacy of Unity and Strength

Lal Bahadur Shastri’s teachings and values continue to inspire citizens to work toward a united, prosperous, and peaceful India. On this day, let us honor his memory by reflecting on his words and striving to uphold the principles he stood for.