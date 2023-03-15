Legacy : A single Malt whiskey Marks an unforgettable evening at Taj Falaknuma

Whiskey has long been considered a gentleman's drink, and for good reason. It is a complex and nuanced spirit that requires a discerning palate to truly appreciate. In recent years, whiskey tasting sessions have become popular events among connoisseurs, allowing them to explore the made -in -India innovation flavor and aromas of bacardi whiskey. One such event was recently held at the Taj Falaknuma by Legacy, a luxury hotel in Hyderabad, India, and it was a resounding success.

The event was held in the hotel's opulent Durbar Hall, which was once the official audience hall of the Nizam of Hyderabad. The hall is adorned with handcrafted marble floors, ornate chandeliers, and intricate woodwork, creating an elegant and refined ambiance that is perfect for a whiskey tasting session.

The session was led by Zeenah Vilcassim, Marketing Director, from Legacy, Bacardi India shared the concept behind LEGACY and Bacardi in India's expansion plans during the tasting session hosted at Taj Falaknuma, Hyderabad.

The tasting began with a light .one -of-a-kind blend that combines Indian and Scottish malts with Indian grains, resulting in a rich blend layered with subtle peaty notes, fruity notes, and undertones of toasted oaks with a whiff of spice and a delicate vanillic smoky finish. Participants were encouraged to take their time and savor each sip, noting the different aromas and flavors that emerged as the whiskey opened up in the glass.

As the session progressed, the whiskeys became more complex and nuanced, with each one offering a unique and memorable experience. The participants were encouraged to share their thoughts and opinions on each sip, creating a lively and engaging discussion that enhanced the overall experience.

In addition to the whiskey tasting, the event also featured a selection of mughulai Dinner that were carefully chosen to complement the whiskey.

Ishrat Kaur, Trade Ambassador – South India, Bacardi, said, "LEGACY is the first-ever premium Indian whisky by Bacardi in India with a one-of-a-kind blend that combines Indian and Scottish malts with Indian grains. With each sip offering a premium taste that also complements the Indian consumer palate, this new brown spirit lends itself perfectly to a drinking experience that is as unique as the blend – making it ideal to pair with the traditional cuisine. Hyderabad has always been celebrated for its locally-made aromatic cuisine rich with flavors, and the cuisine of Hyderabad complements LEGACY perfectly. We are extremely thrilled to be bringing this whisky that offers an impeccably smooth and balanced taste tailor-made for the Indian palette to the City of Nizams for a truly indulgent evening with LEGACY,"

Introduced to the market in November 2022, the new brown-spirit – which truly embodies the culture and passion of India – is presently available across three states in India, including Telangana, which is one of the key markets for Bacardi in India. Besides Telegana, premium whisky is also available across shelves in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Overall, the whiskey tasting session by Bacardi Legacy at Taj Falaknuma was a memorable and enlightening experience that showcased the best of this refined spirit. From the premium whiskeys to the expert guidance and elegant surroundings, the event was a true celebration of the art of whiskey tasting.