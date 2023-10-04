Let’s come together and celebrate the festive season with Amazon.in #KhushiyanApnoKiAurApniBhi

Relationships hold the utmost importance in our life’s journey – be it Rakhi for your brother, thoughtful gestures for your aging grandparents or looking after your child’s or parent’s needs – we have always been concerned about others. However, amidst the constant love for others, we tend to neglect ourselves. This is why we could relate to Amazon.in’s recent campaign video - #KhushiyanApnoKiAurApniBhi. The campaign strikes the right chord with the message - only when everyone’s happiness is fulfilled (both ‘we’ and ‘I’), do the celebrations come to life! It comes as a timely reminder during festivities that self-love is precious and a beautiful necessity which should not be compared to selfishness.

The campaign video depicts an endearing moment between a mother and daughter where the mother is engrossed in packing gifts for the family. ‘Aur Khud ke liye Kuch Bhi Nahi!’ the dotting daughter urges mom to buy something for herself as well. The climax of the clip brings forth a heartwarming revelation.

To know more such stories, we ran a contest across social media platforms and invited entries from participants to share their stories of #KhusiyanApnoKiAurApniBhi. From touching family tales to inspiring personal journeys, a lot of entries poured in, painting a vivid picture of the joy that giving, both to loved ones and oneself, brings celebrations to life. Here are a few stories that were shared on YouTube in comments and had put a smile on our face.



· This festive season, I've decided to embrace the true spirit of giving, and that includes giving to myself as well. In the midst of decorating my home and preparing delicious modaks, i've carved out a little 'Me' time too. Yesterday evening, as the soft glow of candles illuminated my living room, I decided to indulge in a simple yet profound act of self-love. I sat down with a cup of masala chai, a stack of old letters, and a photo album filled with memories from years gone by. With each sip, I reminisced about the beautiful moments I've shared with family and friends during past festivals. I lost my mom last year so looking at her pictures made me emotional but also happy on how we've celebrated throughout the years, and she has been the ultimate source of our happiness.

· A new guitar had been on my wishlist for ages. Finally, I bought it, spending evenings learning tunes that resonated with me. During a family gathering last Diwali, I surprised everyone by playing their favourite songs. The smiles on their faces mirrored the joy I felt!

· Every Sunday, I get myself a little something, sometimes a sunflower, sometimes a chocolate or anything little to dedicate that one holiday to fulfill my little wishes. We put so much effort into making everyone happy, and taking this one day out just for myself makes all other days a little better too.

· I am a full-time content creator and fitness enthusiast - I go on shoots by the day and spend the night working out at the gym. In between this hectic routine, I decided to take a spontaneous solo trip to Banaras last week. These snapshots became postcards that I sent to my family, letting them know I was thinking of them. The trip rejuvenated my soul and allowed me to share the natural beauty and the joy it brought me with my loved ones.

