Life lessons from Puranas for modern times

Disparities in compassion, prejudices in respecting, and despicable behav-iours akin to serving few in silver saucers but relegating others to leaves are the most common annoying characters of several political and bureaucratic higher-ups in government. Such discrepancies are gradually spreading like a dreadful pandemic virus even to non-political dignitaries in affluent positions, especially in persons with ‘Sudden Rich’ or ‘Newfound Wealth.’ This phenom-enon is seen not only during the early phase of the Kali Yuga where we are now, but also has been perennial across ages, brilliantly adapting to prevail-ing norms of each era’

Political leaders upholding ethical values and principles of accessibility and proximity is a bygone memory. The way a significant number of politicians, bureaucrats and professional higher-ups conduct themselves when they meet ‘face-to-face’ prominent individuals and elderly persons, who deserve due re-spect, is contemptible. Unfortunately, their preference for a distasteful com-bination of neglect and disrespect, seldom adhering to certain ideals and basic courtesies, indeed, will turn harmful to them someday in future. Every time I come across such real-life incidents or narrations by near and dear, ep-isodes from the epic Maha Bhagavatam resonate.

When sages ‘Sanaka, Sanatana, Sananda, and Sanat Kumara,’ in the form of boys, approached Vaikuntha for Lord Vishnu Darshanam, gatekeepers Jaya, and Vijaya, as part of their sacred duty stopped them. Sages cursed them to be born on Earth. Vishnu and Lakshmi arrived on the scene, and pleaded with sages to forgive the inadvertent mistake of Jaya-Vijaya. Vishnu permitted gatekeepers to be back after fulfilling their earthly births thrice. The story conveys timeless lessons on protocols, discharging responsibilities of duty, and polite role of security personnel. Vishnu himself coming all the way from his seat to meet the sages is another great lesson.

During a ‘Grand Sacrifice Satra Yaga’ Brahma, sages, gods, priests, patriarchs etc. gathered. When Shiva’s father-in-law Daksha entered, except Brahma and Maheshwara, everyone there stood in reverence to him. Daksha greeted his father Brahma, but was enraged to see Shiva not rise from his seat. He cursed Shiva. This led to a growing enmity between Daksha and Shiva. This episode carries a message as to how individuals should conduct themselves in the presence of others, manage short temper, and maintain decorum in gather-ings.

Favoritism and neglect often seen these days as a right or habit of political leaders can be compared to the dispensation of ‘King Uttanapada’ who fa-vored ‘Uttama’ his son from his favorite wife, and neglected ‘Dhruva’ his son from another wife. Dhruva performed intense penance and attained the grace of Vishnu, who not only granted him the eternal ‘Dhruva Constellation’ but also elevated him above the ‘Sapta Rishis’ in the cosmic order. This instance demonstrates how neglect drives individuals to achieve extraordinary suc-cess, exposing favoritism.

When Brihaspati visited Indra's court during a festive mood, he was disre-spected by not offering seat. Brihaspati left in anger and Indra regretted his actions. The damage was done. On knowing this, demons emboldened by Shukracharya, waged war on Indra. Brahma, reprimanding Indra, suggested to worship ‘Vishwarupa’ as temporary Guru. Vishwarupa agreed and taught Indra the ‘Narayana Kavacha’ a protective hymn that helped in defeating demons. Had Indra shown respect to Brihaspati, these tribulations could have been avoided. The importance of courtesy, respect, humility in governance and interpersonal relations are the timeless educations to contemporary leaders through this. Disrespect toward elders and its repercussions are de-picted,

Authoritarian tendencies of leaders in power, their suppression of dissent, and vindictive actions toward critics can be better understood through Prah-lada story, Narasimha incarnation, and the defeat of Hiranyakashipu. Prahla-da, born to the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was a devout follower of Vishnu by birth. From his childhood, he had the quality of questioning and fearless disposition. Though Prahlada learned from the demon teachers, he remained steadfast in his devotion to Vishnu. Hiranyakashipu subjected him to cruel punishments, but Prahlada’s faith remained unshaken. Eventually, following a confrontation between the father and the son, Narasimha emerged from a pillar and killed Hiranyakashipu. This conveys the profound message that tyr-anny ultimately succumbs to fearlessness and truth. Those in power – past, present, or future – may or may not embody the traits of Hiranyakashipu, must ensure they do not encounter Prahladas.

In another instance, Lord Vishnu advised gods to ally temporarily with de-mons in ‘Churning of the Ocean’ to obtain the nectar of immortality. Until Dhanvantari appeared with the nectar of immortality there was harmony. Subsequently, conflict erupted between them over its possession. ‘Vishnu in the form of Mohini’ cleverly tricked the demons, and distributed the nectar exclusively to the gods. The brief camaraderie between ‘Gods and Demons’ dissolved, turning into enmity as before, much like modern political alliances that eventually disintegrate.

The prelude to these mythological events mirrors the ugly challenges faced in forming political alliances especially on the eve of elections. This pragmatic approach mirrors the opportunistic politics of today, where political parties collaborate for their narrow temporary goals. Alliances and coalitions like Ja-nata Party, National Front, United Front, NDA, UPA, and INDIA bloc etc., are akin to ‘Gods or Demons.’ United for a ‘Common Minimum Program’ the parties may co-operate with one another harmoniously initially. However, once the objective is achieved, they fight for positions, be it Prime Minister or Chief Minister, or even for portfolios, conflicts often arise, echoing the dy-namics of the ‘Gods and Demons’ during the ‘Churning of the Ocean.’

The ‘Vamana Avatar’ episode holds a vital lesson and serves as a warning to political parties and leaders reneging on poll promises. When King Bali was prepared to grant ‘Three Feet of Land’ requested by Vamana, his Guru Shukracharya warned him of impending doom of losing entire wealth and advised him to ‘Break his Promise.’ Bali firmly declared that no matter what the adversity, he would ‘Not go Back on his Word.’ Bali adhered to his com-mitment and earned eternal glory.

How to ‘Honor Guests in Dignified Manner’ is in the episode of ‘Rajasuya Ya-gna’ performed by Dharmaraja, where eminent elders of the Kuru clan, re-spected gurus, Duryodhana, Karna, Brahmins, and numerous kings were in-vited. In entrusting royal responsibilities, all were equally treated. The envy, jealousy, hurling abuses in unparliamentary language by political leaders is more or less similar to that of Shishupala. As part of ‘Vedic Protocols’ when Sahadeva proposed that Lord Krishna be chosen for the foremost honor, Shishupala out of jealousy hurled insults, escalating to the point where Krish-na beheaded him with Sudarshana Chakra eventually. This is a lesson for all those who engage in unparliamentary conduct, personal attacks, and inde-cent remarks.

The story of Kuchela (Sudama) highlights the essence of true friendship. Krishna’s response on seeing his childhood friend Sudama was profound. Many present-day political leaders conveniently forget old friends and men-tors, who once helped them rise from scratch to authoritative positions. These days, approaching those in power or with wealth or both is often an arduous task, involving layers of security and bureaucracy. Phones always fall silent!!!

This is not the age of ‘Jaya and Vijaya’ at the gates of Lord Vishnu. These days, for visitors desirous of meeting influential individuals, especially politi-cal and bureaucratic higher-ups, it depends entirely on their personal staff and intermediaries, not to speak of security personnel who do not mind to even insult physically. Added to this is the ‘bouncers’ menace. Their job and task taking law into their hands, as proved recently in a theatre, is simply atrocious!!!

Effective good governance implies that higher-ups are accessible and availa-ble to the public, enabling them to voice their concerns with ease. These in-clude individuals who seek an audience out of courtesy, who wish to explain their personal and organizational achievements, who desire to offer sugges-tions etc. Leaders must ensure that such visitors are given an audience with-out fail. How they manage time is up to them.