Lohri 2022: Best Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Wishes

Lohri 2022: Lohri is a Harvest festival, celebrated in the state of Punjab. During this festival, people come together and they celebrate happiness by lighting a bonfire, paying respect to agni for the past year and praying for a blissful future.



Due to Covid-19, there are restrictions place, hence we might not have such huge gathering or big festival vibe. But we can still keep up the spirit and also help connect with the loved ones. Thanks to the technology, we can now send them few lines for the festival.

Below, we can find, few unique, apt Lohri wishes for your family, which you can send it to your family on WhatsApp or Facebook or Instagram.

1. May the bonfire of Lohri burn away all the misery of your life, bring you love, joy and prosperity

2. Sardi ki thartharahat mein, moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ke saath.

3. May you be free from all your stress and sorrows in the Lohri fire, and welcome the best days of your life, while enjoying Til and Gur. Wishing your family a very amiable Lohri.

4. May this festival, fill your heart with fervency and ecstasy.

5. Makai vargi kurkuri, te gur vargi mithi... ehLohri tenu te parivar nu rakhe sadah layi sukhi.

6. Aawaz lagai kisi ne, bola khawaab laaya hu. Aabaad raho aap sadha, yeh dua laaya hu. Kehte hai log mujhe sandesha, aapko Lohri ki mubarakbaad dene aaya hu

7. May the pious occasion of Lohri fill your life with prosperity and heart with real joy.

8. Din hove khushi da, saal hove taraki da... Parivar de tere rab rakhe mehar di nazar, mubarak hove tenu din Lohri da

9. Ganne ke rass se chinni ki boori, phir usse bani meethi-meethi revari. Sab mil ke khaye til ke saath, taki khushi se mannaye Lohri ki paavan raat.

10. oh ki aag aapke balaiye le jaaye, gur aur til aapke zindagi se kadvahat le jaaye, door ho agar apno se... toh yehi dua ki Lohri ke raat aapko apne ke paas le jaaye.