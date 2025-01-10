Lohri 2025: Celebrating the First Lohri After Marriage

Lohri, the vibrant festival of North India, holds special significance for newlyweds and families welcoming their first child. This year, Lohri will be celebrated on January 13, 2025. The festival marks the end of the winter sowing season and is a time to express gratitude for the harvest and seek blessings for the upcoming year.

Significance of Lohri

Lohri, celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi, is deeply rooted in Hindu and Sikh traditions. It involves lighting a sacred bonfire, offering prayers, and enjoying festive foods. The festival signifies the transition from cold winter days to warmer, longer days, coinciding with Makar Sankranti.

Special Meaning for Newlyweds

For newly married couples, Lohri has a unique charm as it marks their "first Lohri" together. Families celebrate with traditional rituals, prayers, and a festive gathering. The preparation of "til rice," made with jaggery, sesame seeds, and rice, symbolizes sweetness and togetherness in the marriage.

Festivities and Traditions

The central event of Lohri is the bonfire around which families and friends gather. They dress in vibrant attire, exchange Lohri greetings, and dance traditional forms like Bhangra and Gidda to the rhythm of the dhol. Folk songs are sung, and festive treats like peanuts, popcorn, gajak, and rewari are shared and offered to the fire.

Community Involvement

In Punjab, the preparations for Lohri start days before, with children gathering logs and other items for the bonfire. This fosters a sense of community spirit and involvement.

Kite Flying: A Colourful Tradition

Adding a delightful touch to the celebrations is kite flying, where the sky fills with colourful kites of various shapes. These kites carry festive messages like "Happy Lohri" and "Happy New Year."