Love Needs Compromise or Sacrifice

The need for sacrifice as well as compromise often comes to mind, while talking about romantic relationship. Are both the same, if not, then which of the two is essential for a romantic relationship.



As per the Romantic ideology, love is frequently described as involving sacrifices as well as resisting compromises.

In real, the situation is typically opposite, relationship need fewer sacrifice and more compromise.

To sacrifice is to give up something very precious in order to gain or maintain something, such as a valuable relationship or some other worthy cause. Thus, we say that some women sacrifice their careers for their family. The term sacrifice is often used in religious contexts thus r3eferring to the act of providing something very precious to a deity, such as the sacrificial murder of a victim. As Romantic ideology has certain aspects in common with religious beliefs, the term sacrifice is frequently used in romantic contexts as well. Intense love has got no qualms about making considerable sacrifices.

To compromise si to give up the pursuit of a better prospect in order not to risk an existing situation, even if it is perceived to be somewhat worse than the prospect that is relinquished. Although the prospect might be better and even considered feasible, the person decides not to pursue it.

Sacrifice entails actual deeds as well as losses. One cannot sacrifice in one's mind what one does not have in reality. Compromise typically entails inaction and possible losses, which are constantly reconsidered in our minds.

Compromise is loaded with intense emotional aspects and it is harder to bear, as they involve unfinished business which could after the existing situation. Sacrifices deal with actual as well as concrete actions, like other actions, their consequences can be very positive or negative but once completed, they are over and tend not to carry a significant emotional load.

What is the difference?

When compromising, you give up something that you want and might in fact attain. When sacrificing, you give up something that you actually have. In this regard, it is worthwhile to compare the relationship between compromise and sacrifice to that between envy and jealousy. When envious, you want something that you do not have and when jealous, you fear losing something which is precious that you have (such as intimate relationship) to someone else. Jealousy is typically more painful, as it harder to lose something personal that is already your (Especially loss to a rival than fail to gain something that has been never been yours . The situation in the compromise -sacrifice pair is opposite. The potential loss has greater negative significance than the actual loss.