Luxury in every drop: Ajmal’s Royal Attar Set is the perfect festive gift
Celebrate the festive season with Ajmal’s Royal Attar Set—a luxurious collection of four exquisite 5ml non-alcoholic attars. Crafted for both men and women, each fragrance blends heritage craftsmanship with modern elegance. Perfect as a thoughtful gift or a personal indulgence, this set embodies timeless sophistication and festive charm
As the festive season ushers in warmth, light, and celebration, the joy of gifting takes center stage. This year, Ajmal Perfumes elevates the art of thoughtful gifting with the launch of the Royal Attar Set, a beautifully curated box of four exquisite 5ml non-alcoholic attars, priced collectively at just INR 2000.
Designed as a perfect unisex collection, the Royal Attar Set bridges heritage craftsmanship and modern sensibilities. Each fragrance is concentrated, long-lasting, and versatile crafted to complement moments both personal and celebratory. The set is as much a personal indulgence as it is a meaningful gift that reflects refinement and thoughtfulness.
Inside the set are four signature scents, each with its own character:
● Royal Love (Floral, Women): Romantic white florals with a warm woody base feminine, graceful, and timeless.
● Royal Misk Rijali (Musky, Unisex): Velvety white musk softened with creamy undertones elegant and versatile for daily wear.
● Royal Misk Sapphire (Musky, Unisex): Clean musk with a powdery vanilla warmth, a modern interpretation of classic sophistication.
● Royal Oudh Kuwaiti (Oudhy, Unisex): Rich oud balanced with amber, patchouli, and deep agarwood luxurious and celebratory.
Each attar is housed in a sleek mini bottle, adding a touch of elegance to the experience. Presented in a beautifully designed gift box, the Royal Attar Set is a showcase of Ajmal’s legacy in perfumery where tradition meets accessible luxury.
Whether you’re searching for a festive keepsake, a personal treat, or a gift that speaks beyond words, the Royal Attar Set makes for an ideal choice. With its universal appeal and heritage craftsmanship, this limited-edition collection captures the true spirit of gifting a celebration of elegance, connection, and timeless tradition.
The Ajmal Royal Attar Set is available exclusively on Ajmal Perfumes’ official website.