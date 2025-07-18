Luxury Watch Marks Rapper’s Milestone

Punjabi pop sensation Dil Sandhu celebrated his birthday today with a quiet sense of reflection and gratitude. But that didn’t stop him from treating himself to a truly extravagant gift. The artist, known for hit tracks like 14 Kille and Raid, took to social media to share a glimpse of his latest indulgence, a high-end, limited edition red-coloured time-piece which costs a whopping ₹3 crore. Clearly Dil Sandhu knows he worked hard to get to where he was in his career, and made no apologies for celebrating his success and efforts. After-all, self love is the best form of love out there, isn't it?

While there was no public celebration or party, Sandhu’s birthday message gave fans an intimate look at his mindset. “This isn’t about the price tag,” he wrote, “it’s a reminder to value time, honor growth, and celebrate how far you’ve come.” The gesture reflects the artist’s deep appreciation for his journey, from his early days as a lyricist in Chandigarh to becoming one of Punjabi pop’s most promising voices. The luxury watch stands not just as a symbol of success, but as a personal token of resilience and ambition.

He added, "I’ve seen days where I had nothing but a pen and a dream. This birthday, I didn’t buy a watch to show off. I bought it to remind myself that hard work pays off. You have to love yourself enough to keep going, but stay grounded enough to remember why you started.” With hints of a Bollywood debut and more international collaborations in the pipeline, this milestone marks not just another year older, but a powerful step forward in Dil Sandhu’s inspiring journey.