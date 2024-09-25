Mahalaya 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, and Durga Puja Calendar

Mahalaya marks the official beginning of Durga Puja festivities, signalling the arrival of Goddess Durga to Earth. It is a day filled with religious fervour, and people eagerly await the celebrations that follow. The festival holds deep significance, as it marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha.

What is Mahalaya?

Mahalaya symbolizes the transition between two significant phases in the Hindu calendar. Pitru Paksha, a period dedicated to honouring ancestors, concludes on this day. It is followed by Devi Paksha, the period associated with the worship of Goddess Durga. According to astrologers, it is believed that the Goddess begins her journey to Earth on Mahalaya, bringing blessings to her devotees.

The name ‘Mahalaya’ originates from the Sanskrit words ‘Maha’ (great) and ‘Alaya’ (abode), reflecting the symbolic descent of the Goddess from her heavenly abode to her earthly home.

Mahalaya 2024: Date and Timing

Mahalaya in 2024 will be observed on Wednesday, October 2, which coincides with Gandhi Jayanti. As per religious texts, Mahalaya also marks the culmination of Pitru Paksha, a fortnight dedicated to paying homage to ancestors, which begins on September 17. Experts explain that this year, the Goddess will arrive on a palanquin and depart on a Charanayudha, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Historical and Religious Significance of Mahalaya

The significance of Mahalaya is rooted in ancient scriptures, particularly the Devi Mahatmya (The Glory of the Goddess) from the Markandeya Purana. This text narrates the story of the demon king Mahishasura, who had received a boon making him invincible against any god or man. The gods, in response to his growing tyranny, combined their powers to create Goddess Durga, who was blessed with divine weapons.

The battle between Durga and Mahishasura lasted for nine days, and on the tenth day, the Goddess emerged victorious. This day of triumph is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra.

Rituals of Mahalaya

Mahalaya is a day of spiritual cleansing and reverence. Key rituals observed during this day include:

Early Morning Bath: Devotees rise before dawn to take a holy bath, signifying purification.

Offering to the Sun: Prayers and ‘Arghya’ are offered to the Sun God, Surya.

Shradh and Tarpan: Families perform Shradh and Tarpan rituals to honour their ancestors. It is a time to seek blessings and express gratitude to the departed souls.

Sattvik Food Preparation: Devotees prepare sattvik (pure) food, which excludes ingredients like onion, garlic, and oil, and offer it as part of the ritual.

Donations and Charity: It is common to donate food, new clothes, and money to priests after performing the ancestral rites.

Pitritarpan Rituals: Some families also participate in the pind-daan ritual on the banks of rivers like the Ganga, offering prayers for their ancestors' souls.

How Mahalaya is Celebrated

Mahalaya is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm, especially in West Bengal. One of the most widespread traditions is the recital of Durga Saptashati Chandi or Chandi Paath, which narrates the powerful story of Goddess Durga’s victory over evil. The air resonates with chants and hymns invoking the divine energy of the Goddess.

As Mahalaya approaches, preparations for Durga Puja begin in full swing. Rituals such as Ghat Sthapana (the establishment of sacred water-filled vessels) are performed in households and Durga Puja pandals, marking the start of the festival’s grand celebrations.

Durga Puja 2024 Calendar

The Durga Puja festival spans five days, starting with Shashthi and ending with Vijaya Dashami. Below is the Durga Puja 2024 calendar:

Mahalaya: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Maha Panchami: Monday, October 7, 2024

Maha Shashthi: Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Maha Saptami: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Maha Ashtami: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Maha Navami: Friday, October 11, 2024

Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Mahalaya 2024 not only marks the end of Pitru Paksha but also serves as the symbolic call for Goddess Durga’s arrival on Earth. With the beginning of Durga Puja preparations, devotees are filled with excitement and devotion. The festival, deeply intertwined with mythology, rituals, and tradition, offers a time for spiritual reflection, family bonding, and the joyous celebration of the divine feminine energy.