Maize Day is celebrated every year to mark the special role that maize has played in food history. Maize, which the Europeans came to call "corn," has an ancient and interesting history and plays central roles in many native myths and legends. And anyone who's ever eaten corn on the cob with fresh creamy butter and a pinch of salt knows that corn more than deserves its own holiday!

With the help of their legends, the natives of America could trace the history of maize to the beginning of time. Maize was, they believed, the food of the gods that had created the Earth, and so it played a central role in many native myths and legends. It also came to be one of their most important foods.