Makar Sankranti 2025: Date, Time, Significance, and Rituals

Makar Sankranti, celebrated on January 14 (or January 15 in leap years), marks the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign Capricorn (Makara). This celestial shift signifies the beginning of the Sun's northward journey, known as Uttarayan, a time considered auspicious in Hindu culture. The festival heralds the end of winter and the start of a new agricultural cycle, symbolising renewal and hope. Traditionally, people celebrate with bonfires, kite flying, and feasts. The festival varies regionally, with North India observing Lohri, South India celebrating Pongal, and East India honouring the Ganga Sagar Mela, all expressing gratitude for the harvest.

Makar Sankranti 2025: Date and Time

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14, 2025, with the auspicious moment occurring at 09:03 AM. In leap years, the festival falls on January 15.

History and Significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti marks the Sun’s entry into the zodiac sign Capricorn (Makara) and the start of its northward journey. This transition is seen as a time of positive energy and new beginnings.

The festival is historically connected to the end of winter and the commencement of a new agricultural cycle, making it a time to express gratitude for the harvest and seek prosperity in the coming year.

Makar Sankranti is also celebrated for its mythological stories, including the reconciliation of Lord Shani and Lord Surya, symbolising peace and balance. Another significant legend is that of King Bhagiratha, who brought the sacred Ganges River to Earth, representing purification and renewal.

The Importance of Makar Sankranti

This festival is not only an astronomical event but also a time to mark the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It serves as a reminder of hope and positivity, encouraging individuals to embrace fresh starts and reflect on life's blessings.

Rituals and Traditions Across India

Makar Sankranti is celebrated in various ways across India, with each region following its own unique customs:

• North India (Lohri): Bonfires, folk songs, dancing, and festive feasts are common to celebrate the harvest.

• South India (Pongal): The festival lasts for several days, and people prepare and offer the dish Pongal to honour the harvest.

• West India (Gujarat & Rajasthan): Kite flying takes center stage, with vibrant skies symbolising the Sun’s journey north.

• East India (West Bengal): The Ganga Sagar Mela is a key event, where devotees take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal for purification.

Makar Sankranti is a celebration of nature, harvest, and renewal, a time to connect with tradition and usher in positivity for the year ahead.