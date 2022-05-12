Mango Iced Tea : Learn how to prepare it

Mango Iced Tea is chilled refresher, it has got delicious flavors of mangoes, and this one is perfect coolant during the summers to beat the scorching heat.



During summer, we love to have cool drinks or something refreshing, which would help us to beat the scorching heat and feel relaxed.

In India, tea happens to be the most loved beverage in India and there are variety of tea recipes from region to region. This tea is often enjoyed hot and for every occasion or may be just like that, we Indians want Chai for everything.

In India, we have got a huge variety of tea, such as ginger tea, Milk tea, lemon tea and more. The hot tea can rejuvenate your body, the ice tea helps in refreshing your body. This tea when it is flavoured with saffron and fruits is an excellent re-hydrating drink in summers.

Summer is mango season, so why not we make cool mango iced tea. A refreshing summer drink having flavors of mango and tea with a dash of lemon. The Mango iced tea is the simplest recipe which offers amazing flavors and it works as a perfect refresher in this scorching summer.

Ingredients needed

-Two ripe mangoes

-two tea bags

- tablespoon of lemon juice

-sugar as required

-4 cups of water

For Garnishing

Lemon few slices

Mint few leaves

Ice cubes

1 mango ripe (sliced) optional

How to make Mango Iced tea?

First step: Firstly, you must wash, peel and chop the mango and puree them in a blender and then refrigerate it.

Second step: heat water in a sauce pan and dip the tea bags and switch of the stove, let the tea bags rest in.

Third step: remove the tea bags and refrigerate the black tea in a blender jar, add chilled tea, mango puree, lemon juice and sugar and blend together.

Fourth step: pour the prepared mango ice tea in serving glass. Add plenty of ice, some lemon slice and mint leaves to garnish.

Fifth step: serve mango iced tea to beat the scorching heat in the summer along with snacks like muesli Banana Fritters and Gobi Malar mini samosa.