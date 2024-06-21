Meet Yohan Marshall; a versatile vocalist and musical innovator

Yohan Marshall, based in Bombay, is a renowned vocalist, musician, composer, and producer who has made significant strides in India's independent music scene since the age of fifteen. His journey has taken him across the globe, performing at prestigious venues and festivals such as Lollapalooza, NH7, Supersonic, and more. Marshall's musical prowess spans diverse genres, seamlessly blending pop, R&B, rock, and more into a captivating and cohesive sound. As the owner of Mumbai's 'Counter Point Studio,' Marshall has been instrumental in producing a wide array of songs, from independent projects to collaborations with major labels and agencies. His voice has graced numerous commercial ad-films and voice-over projects, including brands like McDonalds, Reliance, Expedia, and Digit bank.

A seasoned session musician, Marshall has toured with notable artists such as Lisa Mishra, Arijit Singh, and Manasi Scott. He performed at the high-profile Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding, appeared on 'The Stage' TV show, and delivered a Ted-X talk. His versatility extends beyond music into acting, where he has featured in prominent advertisements and supported roles in films like Nikhil Advani's 'Katti Batti.' Beyond his musical and acting achievements, Yohan Marshall has also been a part of GQ's best-dressed campaign and walked the ramp for Lakmé Fashion Week, showcasing his multifaceted talents.

Marshall's songwriting prowess is a cornerstone of his career, crafting evocative lyrics and powerful melodies that resonate deeply with audiences in both English and Hindi. His productions are marked by emotive intensity, creating a compelling experience for listeners.



With a rich tapestry of experiences and achievements, Yohan Marshall continues to push boundaries in music and beyond, solidifying his place as a dynamic force in the entertainment industry. His ability to merge creativity with technical expertise underscores his influence in shaping the contemporary music landscape.

