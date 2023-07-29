Live
Mental health awareness: All about relationships and regulating emotions
Dr Srikanth Goggi, Clinical Psychologist & Hypnotherapist, talk about feelings and emotions in relationships
Q1 I am 21 years old and doing my LLB; I have a peculiar problem. I can't forget and forgive the people who hurt me. I maintain a bitter feeling towards that person and keep hurting myself by cutting my hands or purposely starving. I know I shouldn't do that, but I feel relieved after self-harm. Do I need help?
- Bimal, Karimnagar
A) Dear Bimal, you have issues with social relationships and regulating emotions. It would be best if you had a detailed psychological evaluation. Do see a psychiatrist/ clinical psychologist for the needful.
Q2) I am middle-aged married woman having a normal life; since a year, I have been noticing that I am feeling tensed in almost all situations. There is no threat or any reason, but I feel hot fish in my body and dizziness. I got so scared after some time; I got better. I have seen many doctors, but they say there is no physical problem; you have stress. Please suggest some remedy to get rid of it.
- Bhavya, Vizag
A) Dear Bhavya your presentation indicates anxiety symptoms. Do see a clinical psychologist. CBT can help you.
Q3) I am 40-year-old realtor having a happy marriage. These days I feel disinterested in anything, hopeless and tired most of the time and have no energy. Mine was a love marriage; my wife complains that I am not the same kind of person anymore. My marital life is also affected. Do I need to take medicines?
-Rajesh, Nellore
A) Dear Rajesh, I understand your mental state and your concerns about marriage. It would be better to see a psychiatrist or clinical psychologist to rule out the possibility of a depressive episode. If required, you might have to take medication from a psychiatrist.
Q4) I have been working in a private school for a very long time as a teacher, but my pay is significantly less; recently I have fallen in love with one of my colleagues; she is a married woman. She, too, reciprocates her feelings. Even she is ready to divorce her husband and live with me. I feel puzzled and guilty about not having a stable job and this illicit relationship. What should I do? I don't want her to lose her reputation.
-Gangadhar, Guntur
A) Dear Gangadhar, from your concerns, I understand that you are in conflict and anxious about the consequences. You need to take relationship counselling to have insight and resolve your relationship issues.
(Email your concerns: [email protected] and [email protected]. com, Phone Number: 9849137095)