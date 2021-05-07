Wish to let your neighbouring military spouse know that you are there for them in case they might need anything? Military Spouse Appreciation Day is the perfect occasion to get in touch, show respect, and send a card or gift to these wonderful, courageous people.



Everyone recognizes what an honourable job military personnel do on a daily basis. On the news, we often hear about the ultimate sacrifice soldiers all the way across the world have made in order to protect their nation from those who threaten innocent civilians.

We are always moved by these stories, our minds struggling to comprehend the enormous courage, determination and heroism these individuals possessed that allowed them to give up their lives so we, the civilians, may continue to live safe lives, free of oppression and terror.

However, it seems that in we all too often forget about one of the most important things to these soldiers, and many times the only thing that keeps them going even in the most unbearable conditions—their spouses.

The spouses of those fighting foreign wars spend years supporting their husbands or wives, praying for them, constantly fearing for their safety, staying up late at night waiting for some sign of life.

It is also these spouses that are forced find a way to go on with their lives when their husband or wife is killed in one of these wars, left only with memories of them.