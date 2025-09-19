Mithila Palkar stuns in beachside look

Actress Mithila Palkar, known for her role in Ori Devuda, is winning hearts with her latest beach pictures that perfectly captured the sun, sea, and sand. Dressed in a blue and white striped bralette paired with a white mini skirt, Mithila exuded effortless charm as she walked barefoot along the shoreline, enjoying the waves and the breeze.

The bralette highlighted her shoulders, while the mini skirt added a playful and carefree vibe to her look. With messy hair, minimal makeup, and a natural glow, Mithila let the seaside backdrop enhance her beauty rather than relying on heavy styling. Fans appreciated how she effortlessly blended comfort with chic fashion, turning a simple stroll into a picture-perfect moment.

While her beachside style has sparked admiration, Mithila’s professional front is equally buzzing. She recently appeared in the Tamil film Oho Enthan Baby and is currently working on the Hindi horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Tabu. In addition, Mithila has a Telugu project titled Super Subbu lined up, further proving her versatility across industries.

With her natural style and multi-language projects, Mithila Palkar continues to impress both as a performer and a fashion icon, making her one of the most exciting talents to watch.