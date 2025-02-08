Live
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
- Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool
- Google Calendar Drops Pride and BHM Events Citing Sustainability Issues
Just In
More screen time may lower language development skills in toddlers: Study
Increased exposure to screens such as television and smartphones may lead to lower language development skills in toddlers, according to an...
Increased exposure to screens such as television and smartphones may lead to lower language development skills in toddlers, according to an international study.
The findings led by researchers from 20 Latin American countries found that book exposure and shared screen time with adults could boost language skills in toddlers.
The researchers analysed data from 1,878 toddlers aged 12 to 48 months across Latin America between August 2021 and March 2023. The toddlers were evaluated based on parent-reported surveys of screen use, shared media engagement, book exposure, language skills, and developmental milestones.
The team also screened the socioeconomic status of the participants to understand basic needs, parental education, and occupation.
The results, published in the journal PLOS ONE, showed that TV and background TV were the most frequently used media, with average daily exposure exceeding one hour. This lowered language development skills in toddlers.
The team also found that entertainment content was the most consumed by toddlers. It was followed by music and educational programming. Further, families with lower socioeconomic status reported less use of books and fewer educational resources.
Children with more screen exposure had lower lexical density and delayed language milestone achievement.
On the other hand, those with more exposure to books or had screen engagement with adults had better language skills.
The relationship between screen use and motor development was not significant.
The findings support previous research that excessive screen use negatively impacts early language development. Shared engagement with adults and appropriate content types may mitigate some of these effects.
With screen use poised to increase and become more complex, the researchers suggest future experimental designs control variables and isolate their impact.