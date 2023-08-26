Mother Teresa 113th Birth Anniversary: Quotes On Love, Compassion and Kindness

MOTHER TERESA 113TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Mother Teresa, also known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, was the epitome of compassion and kindness. She dedicated her life to helping the poor and underprivileged, inspiring millions to follow her path of benevolence. Mother Teresa showed the world the true meaning of altruism. On October 7, 1950, she formed a centralized Roman Catholic religious institute for women called The Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta.

The members associated with the organization are dedicated to those who have no one to look after or take care of them. Mother Teresa's lifelong dedication and sacrifice to helping those in need, regardless of her caste and religion, earned her the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

Born on August 26, 1910 in Skopje, Macedonia, Mother Teresa dedicated her life to charity and helping the downtrodden at the young age of 18. Also known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, her original name was Anjeze Gonxhe Bojaxhiu. The word "Anjeze" means "a little flower" in Albanian.

Every year on August 26, the world celebrates the anniversary of Mother Teresa's birth, remembering her as the icon of humanity. She received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. On this occasion of her 113th birth anniversary, let's take a look at 10 powerful quotes about love and kindness from Mother Teresa.

10 Quotes by Mother Teresa

1. Love begins by taking care of the closest ones – the ones at home

2. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin

3. God doesn’t require us to succeed, he only requires that you try.

4. Love cannot remain by itself – it has no meaning. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service.

5. We interfere with God’s plans when we push in someone or something else not suitable for us. Be strict with yourself, and then be very strict with what you are receiving from the outside

6. I cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples

7. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love

8. True love is love that causes us pain, that hurts and yet brings us joy. That is why we must pray to God and ask Him to give us the courage to love.

9. If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are.

10. One of the realities we’re all called to go through is to move from repulsion to compassion and from compassion to wonderment.