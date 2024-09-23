Ms. Peruri Lakshmi Sahasra Young Artist from India Recognized as one of the Winners at 17th Global Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently honoured Peruri Lakshmi Sahasra, a young artist from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, for being named one of the Best Finalists in the prestigious 17th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest (TDCAC) Global Competition. Her imaginative creation, titled "Toyota's Memory Car," earned her a spot among the top 26 global finalists from a remarkable pool of 712,845 entries across 90 countries and regions. As recognition for her outstanding achievement in the 12-15 age category, she was awarded a prize of USD 3,000.

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, launched in 2004 by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), is a global initiative that encourages children to envision and design their "dream cars," while exploring the future of mobility. The contest has grown immensely, attracting millions of entries from children of diverse cultures and backgrounds. Since its inception, over 9.4 million children from 144 countries and regions have participated, fostering creativity and inspiring young minds to think about the future of transportation and sustainability.

Open to children aged 15 and under, the competition is divided into three categories: under 7, 8–11, and 12–15 years old. This year, 26 winners were selected worldwide, including grand prize recipients and Best finalists like Ms. Peruri Lakshmi Sahasra, who stood out for her innovative vision.





Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “It is truly inspiring to witness young minds like Ms. Peruri Lakshmi Sahasra imagine and create vehicles that resonate with Toyota’s vision for a sustainable and happier future. The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is more than a competition—it’s an invitation for children around the world to envision a brighter, more connected future through mobility. We are incredibly proud of Ms. Sahasra’s achievement on the global stage, and her success demonstrates the potential of India’s youth to make meaningful contributions to the future of transportation and innovation. By engaging children at a young age, we hope to inspire future generations to think about how they can contribute to a better society.”



Excited about the global accolade Peruri Lakshmi Sahasra said, “I am incredibly honoured and excited to be recognized as one of the global finalists in the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest. Participating in this contest has been a truly rewarding experience, allowing me to let my imagination reach a new depth, and envision how cars of the future could change the world. My dream car, Toyota's Memory Car, was inspired by the idea of technology not just as a tool for mobility but as something that can help preserve memories and connect people in meaningful ways. I am deeply grateful to Toyota for providing young people like me with such an amazing platform to express our creativity and I hope it encourages other children to believe in their ideas and follow their dreams.”

Peruri Lakshmi, a student of Sri Prakash Vidyanikethan, Visakhapatnam, is a shining example of the creative potential of Indian youth. Her design, Toyota's Memory Car, was selected for its artistic quality, originality, and inspiring take on a dream car, in the form of a camera navigating into different episodes of life, equipped with a eco-friendly powerful engine that emits compassionate reminiscence of one’s life. The award-winning entries were selected in National contests held around the world from December 2023 until March 2024, with the winning artworks submitted to be judged for the world contest. In March 2024, the entries were judged, and award winners were selected.

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest remains a cornerstone of Toyota’s commitment to nurturing the dreams and creativity of young people worldwide. By encouraging children to think about mobility and sustainability from a young age, Toyota hopes to inspire the next generation of innovators, engineers, and artists who will shape the future.

For more information about the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest and to view Peruri Lakshmi Sahasra’s award-winning artwork and other incredible entries, please visit the official contest website: https://www.toyota-dreamcarart.com.

The 18th Edition of Toyota Dream Car Art Contest will be held from December’2024. Further details and participation requisites will be announced in the due course of time.







