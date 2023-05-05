  • Menu
Narada Jayanti 2023: Know the History and Significance

Narada Jayanti
  • Narada Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, May 6th 2023
  • This day is dedicated to celebrate the birth Of Narad Muni, Son of Lord Brahma and Goddess Saraswati.

Narada Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Devrishi Narada Muni. He is the musician and a divine messenger of Gods, who provides the all-knowing Gods with useful information in Hindu Mythology.

As per the Hindu Mythology, Narada Muni is the 1st journalist on the Earth and he has got the ability to travel to all places in all of creation. His acts stirred up a lot of chaos for the Suras and Asuras, which was necessary for maintaining the balance of the universe.

Narada Muni is a devotee of Lord Vishnu, who is also known as Narayana, he is often described as Chanting the Name Narayana, which, if uttered by the humans at the time of their death, they will have eternal salvation.

Narayana is the embodiment of truth, thus making Narada, the proclaimer of truth. He does not discriminate between the creation of Lord Vishnu and consider them equal thus providing everyone with truth. Narayan Jayanti is thus celebrated to glorify the triumph of truth and purity over the corrupt evil.

As per the Hindu Scriptures, Narada Jayanti is observed on the Pratipada Tithi, when the earth is the Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha Month. This is according to the North Indian Calendar. Usually, it is celebrated a day after the Buddha Poornima. On rare occasion, the two festivals fall on the same day.

