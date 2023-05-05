National Astronaut Day was founded to pay honor and respect to the American astronauts of NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration). The purpose behind the day is to provide an opportunity for astronauts to share their stories and experiences for the rest of the world. The hope is that these types of stories will encourage and inspire young people to pursue an interest in the space sciences.

The first National Astronaut Day took place in 2017 and the day has been celebrated annually ever since to commemorate that first time of the United States human flight in space. The day was founded by the Uniphi Space Agency, which is a talent and marketing agency that has represented at least 20 different NASA astronauts.