National Aunt and Uncle Day is, as the name suggests, a day to celebrate a special set of relatives – your Aunts and Uncles. Only an aunt can give hugs like a mother, keep secrets like a sister, and share love like a friend. Uncles are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet.



The amount of aunts and uncles you have will vary from family to family.

However, they often play a crucial role throughout your life; taking you to fun places, babysitting you when your parents are out, buying you birthday and Christmas presents and giving you important advice and support when you need it most. After all, there are some things we just don't feel comfortable talking to our parents about.