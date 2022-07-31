Avocados, especially when sliced and placed on toast, may have seemed like a fad in the early 2000s. But, happily, they are here to stay.

National Avocado Day is celebrated on the last day of July, at the peak of the avocado season in California. But, luckily, avocados can usually be found in supermarkets all year round for people who want to eat them in all of the seasons.

National Avocado Day was founded in 2017 and has been observed annually and gaining in popularity ever since.