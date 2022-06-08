National best friends day

Life wouldn't be the same without best friends. They're the friends that can be counted on to be there at a moment's notice. The ones who love, laugh, support, and cherish – in both good and bad times.

Friendships are an indestructible bond that join many people together in beautiful ways. Celebrating best friends day is just one of the ways you can acknowledge your awesome sidekick and show them how much you love them.

Take a moment right now to think about that one important person who is there by your side no matter what.

They are the person you want to go on vacation with, you turn to them when you are having trouble with relationships and you always want to share secrets with them.

A best friend is the person who you would even share your last cookie with (now that's friendship!).

They are the Batman to your Robin, the sugar to your spice, and the sand to your sea! Who is that person for you? Chances are that person that springs to mind first and foremost is most definitely your best friend.

