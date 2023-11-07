Live
- World Bank signs $200 mn project to boost 'Green State' goal of Himachal
- NDB $10bn loan reaps eco benefits to 400mn people in 5 Covid-hit nations, including India
- Cattle smuggler arrested in Gurugram
- People are ready to vote for Congress, says Kukatpally Congress candidate
- Incredible India! being showcased at London tourism meet
- Excise policy case: Delhi HC reserves order on Amit Arora’s interim bail plea sought for daughter's ill-health
- Manipur High Court asks state govt to lift mobile internet ban in unaffected areas
- Men's ODI WC: Zadran's 129*, Rashid Khan's lusty blows help Afghans reach 291/5 against Australia
- Canara Bank fraud case: HC dismisses Naresh Goyal’s plea against 'illegal arrest'
- Ameesha Patel Movies: A Journey From Gadar To Gadar 2
Just In
National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: 5 ways to prevent cancer
National Cancer Awareness Day, observed on November 7, commemorates the anniversary of Marie Curie's birth and emphasizes the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.
Since 2014, National Cancer Awareness Day has been observed every November 7 in India. This day is dedicated to creating public awareness about early detection, prevention and treatment of cancer. It also marks the anniversary of the birth of Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie, a Polish-French physicist and chemist born in 1867. Her innovative discoveries of radium and polonium constitute two fundamental pillars in the uncompromising battle against cancer. Marie Curie's pioneering work and her advancements paved the way for the evolution of nuclear-powered radiotherapy, which plays a vital tool in modern cancer treatment.
National Cancer Awareness Day is dedicated to raising awareness about early diagnosis, preventative measures and treatment of cancer. In 1975, the National Cancer Control Program aimed to establish cancer treatment facilities throughout the country. However, in 1984-85, the programme shifted its focus toward early detection and prevention of cancer.
National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: 5 Ways to Reduce Prevent Cancer
Exercise and Maintain a Healthy Weight
According to the Siteman Cancer Institute, a healthy weight reduces cancer risk. Obesity increases several types of cancer, and that is why it is essential to pay attention to caloric intake. Maintaining a healthy weight has surprising benefits, so consume fewer calories and burn them with regular physical activity. Consider eating small portions of food and avoid sugary food.
Avoid Tobacco Use
Smoking has been linked to several cancers such as lung, mouth, throat, larynx, pancreas, cervix, kidney and bladder. Passive smoking also adds to the risk of lung cancer. Deciding not to smoke or committing to quitting is a crucial step in cancer prevention. Consult with a doctor to improve your chances of success with smoking cessation support. It's also essential to discuss with your children about the dangers of vaping, smoking, and using smokeless tobacco.
Healthy Diet
Avoid saturated fats and red meat to reduce the risk of colon cancer. Instead, add fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to every meal. Add chicken, fish or beans over red and processed meats for a protein boost. Consider taking a multivitamin if your diet lacks essential nutrients.
Avoid Alcohol
Avoid alcohol to reduce cancer risk. Even in small amounts, like half to one drink a day, it can increase the chances of breast and colon cancer. Opting for zero alcohol is the healthiest option. Consult a health professional if you feel you are having difficulty quitting alcohol.
Sun Protection
Although the warm sun may be pleasant, excessive exposure to it can increase the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma. Tanning beds pose similar risks. Damage to the skin can begin in childhood, so it is crucial to protect children. When in the sun, use sunscreens with an SPF of more than 30 to protect yourself. You can also consider wearing hats, long-sleeved shirts, and sunglasses.