National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: 5 ways to prevent cancer

Since 2014, National Cancer Awareness Day has been observed every November 7 in India. This day is dedicated to creating public awareness about early detection, prevention and treatment of cancer. It also marks the anniversary of the birth of Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie, a Polish-French physicist and chemist born in 1867. Her innovative discoveries of radium and polonium constitute two fundamental pillars in the uncompromising battle against cancer. Marie Curie's pioneering work and her advancements paved the way for the evolution of nuclear-powered radiotherapy, which plays a vital tool in modern cancer treatment.

National Cancer Awareness Day is dedicated to raising awareness about early diagnosis, preventative measures and treatment of cancer. In 1975, the National Cancer Control Program aimed to establish cancer treatment facilities throughout the country. However, in 1984-85, the programme shifted its focus toward early detection and prevention of cancer.

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: 5 Ways to Reduce Prevent Cancer

Exercise and Maintain a Healthy Weight

According to the Siteman Cancer Institute, a healthy weight reduces cancer risk. Obesity increases several types of cancer, and that is why it is essential to pay attention to caloric intake. Maintaining a healthy weight has surprising benefits, so consume fewer calories and burn them with regular physical activity. Consider eating small portions of food and avoid sugary food.

Avoid Tobacco Use

Smoking has been linked to several cancers such as lung, mouth, throat, larynx, pancreas, cervix, kidney and bladder. Passive smoking also adds to the risk of lung cancer. Deciding not to smoke or committing to quitting is a crucial step in cancer prevention. Consult with a doctor to improve your chances of success with smoking cessation support. It's also essential to discuss with your children about the dangers of vaping, smoking, and using smokeless tobacco.

Healthy Diet

Avoid saturated fats and red meat to reduce the risk of colon cancer. Instead, add fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to every meal. Add chicken, fish or beans over red and processed meats for a protein boost. Consider taking a multivitamin if your diet lacks essential nutrients.

Avoid Alcohol

Avoid alcohol to reduce cancer risk. Even in small amounts, like half to one drink a day, it can increase the chances of breast and colon cancer. Opting for zero alcohol is the healthiest option. Consult a health professional if you feel you are having difficulty quitting alcohol.

Sun Protection

Although the warm sun may be pleasant, excessive exposure to it can increase the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma. Tanning beds pose similar risks. Damage to the skin can begin in childhood, so it is crucial to protect children. When in the sun, use sunscreens with an SPF of more than 30 to protect yourself. You can also consider wearing hats, long-sleeved shirts, and sunglasses.



